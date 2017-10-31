USA Today Sports

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9

Statistical Analysis

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9

In a Week 8 where we had six teams still failing to score more than one offensive touchdown, the Texans-Seahawks pointapolooza in Seattle was a true fantasy football godsend:

, , Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home