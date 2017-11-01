Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 9

Now that there are several weeks of NFL statistics in the books, The Huddle’s Strength of Schedule Tool should become a part of your weekly and rest-of-season player analysis. It can provide an invaluable look into the future performance of players on your team, on your league’s waiver wire, or on other fantasy teams.
Each week we’ll list the top and bottom 5 teams for each fantasy position based on the rest of the season “ease” of schedule using standard Huddle PPR scoring. You can view all the teams with our Strength of Schedule Tool, which is of course customized to your saved myHuddle scoring profiles. You can also view the season with any range of weeks you choose. Bottom line – this is a great tool.
Quarterbacks
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|LAR
|4-1
|172.4
|JAC
|4-2
|172.5
|NYG
|3-0
|173.4
|BUF
|3-1
|178.6
|DEN
|3-1
|172.3
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|NYJ
|1-3
|137.8
|MIN
|0-3
|129.8
|IND
|1-4
|125.5
|CIN
|0-4
|141.2
|CLE
|0-6
|118.4
Running Backs
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|BUF
|5-0
|204.6
|HOU
|3-1
|203.5
|NOS
|3-1
|197.6
|SEA
|3-2
|202.3
|TEN
|3-2
|198.2
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|NEP
|0-2
|154.2
|OAK
|1-3
|155.2
|IND
|0-3
|148.6
|SFO
|0-4
|151.5
|LAR
|1-5
|170.0
Wide Receivers
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|BUF
|4-0
|278.8
|ATL
|3-1
|273.1
|NYG
|3-2
|265.1
|JAC
|2-1
|257.8
|WAS
|2-1
|256.7
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|PHI
|1-3
|214.6
|NEP
|0-3
|198.9
|CLE
|2-4
|203.6
|MIN
|2-5
|201.8
|IND
|0-5
|191.7
Tight Ends
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|DEN
|4-0
|114.5
|OAK
|4-2
|102.8
|DAL
|3-1
|108.1
|LAR
|3-1
|106.6
|CIN
|2-1
|104.1
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|TBB
|1-3
|75.0
|HOU
|0-3
|92.4
|CLE
|0-3
|78.0
|NYJ
|1-4
|82.6
|ATL
|0-5
|83.0
Kickers
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|JAC
|4-0
|65.8
|ARI
|4-1
|62.6
|TEN
|4-2
|63.5
|SEA
|3-2
|61.9
|HOU
|3-2
|61.6
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|LAC
|1-3
|50.6
|NYJ
|0-3
|49.7
|NEP
|1-4
|49.8
|MIA
|1-5
|49.0
|OAK
|0-5
|47.9
Team Defenses
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|BAL
|4-1
|61.0
|JAC
|4-2
|61.7
|CIN
|4-2
|59.2
|TEN
|3-1
|60.5
|CHI
|3-1
|55.9
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Remaining
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|Remaining Total
FF Pts Allowed
|MIA
|1-3
|41.9
|CAR
|0-3
|41.5
|KCC
|0-3
|38.2
|ATL
|0-4
|41.2
|NYJ
|1-5
|40.0