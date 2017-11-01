USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 9

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Buffalo NY Jets -3.5 3.5 43 23.25 19.75
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Carolina 2 -2 43.5 20.75 22.75
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Tennessee 4.5 -4.5 43 19.25 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Jacksonville 4.5 -4.5 39.5 17.5 22
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Philadelphia 7.5 -7.5 44 18.25 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Houson 13 -13 49 18 31
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams NY Giants -3.5 3.5 42 22.75 19.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay New Orleans 7 -7 50 21.5 28.5
SUN 4:05 PM Arizona San Francisco -2 2 39.5 20.75 18.75
SUN 4:05 PM Washington Seattle 7.5 -7.5 45 18.75 26.25
SUN 4:25 PM Kansas City Dallas 1 -1 51.5 25.25 26.25
SUN 8:30 PM Oakland Miami -3 3 44 23.5 20.5
MON 8:30 PM Detroit Green Bay -2.5 2.5 43 22.75 20.25

 

