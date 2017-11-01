Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 9

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Buffalo
|NY Jets
|-3.5
|3.5
|43
|23.25
|19.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Carolina
|2
|-2
|43.5
|20.75
|22.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Tennessee
|4.5
|-4.5
|43
|19.25
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Jacksonville
|4.5
|-4.5
|39.5
|17.5
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Philadelphia
|7.5
|-7.5
|44
|18.25
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Houson
|13
|-13
|49
|18
|31
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Rams
|NY Giants
|-3.5
|3.5
|42
|22.75
|19.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|New Orleans
|7
|-7
|50
|21.5
|28.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|-2
|2
|39.5
|20.75
|18.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Washington
|Seattle
|7.5
|-7.5
|45
|18.75
|26.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Kansas City
|Dallas
|1
|-1
|51.5
|25.25
|26.25
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Oakland
|Miami
|-3
|3
|44
|23.5
|20.5
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Detroit
|Green Bay
|-2.5
|2.5
|43
|22.75
|20.25