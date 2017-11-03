Daily fantasy domination: Week 9

Ok, so you probably didn’t start Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Russell Wilson, et al in that afternoon game. Vegas had it pegged as a middling potential score (only three games on the main slate had fewer predicted total points). Even the smartest people in the room get it wrong sometimes. Needless to say, the Houston offense had pretty much locked up matchup-proof status. Now that matchup-proof status just got pimp-slapped back into reality thanks to the evil turf-monster. The loss of Deshaun Watson basically is forcing me to re-write half of my article late Thursday. If you need me I will be in seclusion in the west wing.