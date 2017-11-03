Daily fantasy domination: Week 9

Ok, so you probably didn’t start Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Russell Wilson, et al in that afternoon game. Vegas had it pegged as a middling potential score (only three games on the main slate had fewer predicted total points). Even the smartest people in the room get it wrong sometimes. Needless to say, the Houston offense had pretty much locked up matchup-proof status. Now that matchup-proof status just got pimp-slapped back into reality thanks to the evil turf-monster. The loss of Deshaun Watson basically is forcing me to re-write half of my article late Thursday. If you need me I will be in seclusion in the west wing.
THE LATEST
13hr
DFS 13hr ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 9
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
1d
1d
2d
Game Picks 2d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 9
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
2d
2d
2d
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 9
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
2d
Strength of Schedule 2d ago
Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 9
Rest-of-season look at the strong and weak schedules for the primary fantasy positions.
2d
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 9
Early look at the Vegas odds and teams to target or avoid this week in daily fantasy play.
3d
Roster Management 3d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 9
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.