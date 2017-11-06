Tunnel vision of Week 9

Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
THE LATEST
Game Analysis 11hr ago
Fantasy impact of Week 9
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 9
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Player Movement 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 9
It’s Friday and time to put your feet up and talk about what’s interesting.
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 9
Ok, so you probably didn’t start Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Russell Wilson, et al in that afternoon game. Vegas had it pegged as a (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 9
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 5d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 9
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)