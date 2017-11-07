IDP free agent report: Week 10

The final third of the fantasy regular season is upon us in week 10. Trade deadlines typically don’t last much longer than this week so be aware of what you can and can’t do. Those in dynasty leagues might be looking to “load up” for the playoffs by shipping off younger talents or draft picks to teams out of the race. Buyer beware, however. Mortgaging your future for players with short shelf lives is a one-way ticket to a rebuild. It might be worth it if you come away with the championship but there are no guarantees. One thing you want to consider is moving or dropping bye week coverage to shore up questionable areas of your team as the bye weeks start to come to a close. Free agent talents only get fewer and farther between as the season wears on. Don’t wait until the last minute to fill your bench. Speaking of bye weeks, the second last bye weeks of the 2017 NFL season has Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland and Philadelphia getting the week off.