IDP free agent report: Week 10

The final third of the fantasy regular season is upon us in week 10. Trade deadlines typically don’t last much longer than this week so be aware of what you can and can’t do. Those in dynasty leagues might be looking to “load up” for the playoffs by shipping off younger talents or draft picks to teams out of the race. Buyer beware, however. Mortgaging your future for players with short shelf lives is a one-way ticket to a rebuild. It might be worth it if you come away with the championship but there are no guarantees. One thing you want to consider is moving or dropping bye week coverage to shore up questionable areas of your team as the bye weeks start to come to a close. Free agent talents only get fewer and farther between as the season wears on. Don’t wait until the last minute to fill your bench. Speaking of bye weeks, the second last bye weeks of the 2017 NFL season has Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland and Philadelphia getting the week off.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 1hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 10
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 1hr ago
Barbershop Buzz: Week 10
In The Shop league, Pops Watson is the big-picture idea man. He’s been around since God was kid and nobody tends to call him out when he (…)
Statistical Analysis 1hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 10
From the fantasy perspective, Week 9 of the National Football League season wasn’t as much about who was playing as who wasn’t. Due to (…)
Injury Analysis 1hr ago
Player injury update: Week 10
There were more big injuries in Week 9. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 3hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 75
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS plays and sifting thru week 9 fights, ejections, suspensions and more in this episode of the Blitzed Podcast.
Statistical Analysis 11hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 10
Week 9 was littered with skirmishes. Week 10 continues to pit gamers fighting for the playoffs.
Injury Analysis 16hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 9
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 9
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.