Player injury update: Week 10

There were more big injuries in Week 9. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community after the second weekend of NFL games:
THE LATEST
Roster Management 1hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 10
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 1hr ago
Barbershop Buzz: Week 10
In The Shop league, Pops Watson is the big-picture idea man. He’s been around since God was kid and nobody tends to call him out when he (…)
Statistical Analysis 1hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 10
From the fantasy perspective, Week 9 of the National Football League season wasn’t as much about who was playing as who wasn’t. Due to (…)
IDP Analysis 1hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 10
The final third of the fantasy regular season is upon us in week 10. Trade deadlines typically don’t last much longer than this week (…)
Podcast 3hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 75
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS plays and sifting thru week 9 fights, ejections, suspensions and more in this episode of the Blitzed Podcast.
Statistical Analysis 11hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 10
Week 9 was littered with skirmishes. Week 10 continues to pit gamers fighting for the playoffs.
Injury Analysis 17hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 9
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 9
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.