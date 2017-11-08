Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 10

Now that there are several weeks of NFL statistics in the books, The Huddle’s Strength of Schedule Tool should become a part of your weekly and rest-of-season player analysis. It can provide an invaluable look into the future performance of players on your team, on your league’s waiver wire, or on other fantasy teams.

Each week we’ll list the top and bottom 5 teams for each fantasy position based on the rest of the season “ease” of schedule using standard Huddle PPR scoring. You can view all the teams with our Strength of Schedule Tool, which is of course customized to your saved myHuddle scoring profiles. You can also view the season with any range of weeks you choose. Bottom line – this is a great tool.

Quarterbacks

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed MIA 4-1 154.2 NYG 3-0 166.4 JAC 3-1 162.1 BUF 3-1 154.9 TEN 3-2 153.9

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed CIN 0-3 129.9 IND 0-4 102.1 DET 1-5 127.8 GBP 1-5 125.7 CLE 0-5 119.3

Running Backs

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed DEN 4-0 181.8 BUF 4-1 184.7 NEP 3-1 180.1 TEN 3-1 171.4 HOU 2-0 172.6

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed IND 0-2 135.2 SFO 0-3 130.1 NYJ 1-4 138.2 OAK 1-4 135.2 LAR 0-4 145.8

Wide Receivers

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed MIA 5-1 254.6 BUF 4-0 245.6 ATL 3-0 237.1 NYG 3-1 237.9 TBB 2-0 232.1

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed CLE 1-3 206.5 CIN 0-3 208.1 ARI 0-3 206.7 HOU 1-4 199.0 IND 0-5 156.9

Tight Ends

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed DEN 4-0 100.7 NEP 3-0 100.0 ARI 3-0 99.6 LAC 3-1 97.7 CIN 2-0 91.8

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed MIN 1-3 78.6 TBB 2-4 77.9 CAR 2-4 68.9 ATL 0-4 74.3 NYJ 1-6 67.0

Kickers

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed PIT 4-1 56.3 TEN 4-2 54.8 JAC 3-1 55.0 DAL 3-1 54.6 DEN 3-2 53.5

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed IND 1-3 43.1 OAK 1-3 42.7 LAC 0-3 48.1 NYJ 0-3 41.8 MIA 0-4 47.1

Team Defenses

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed CHI 4-0 54.4 CIN 4-1 52.9 BAL 4-1 51.4 DET 4-1 48.2 PIT 3-0 53.2

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed NYJ 1-3 35.7 SEA 0-3 40.0 ATL 0-3 33.6 KCC 0-3 33.1 PHI 1-4 33.4

