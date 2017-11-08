USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 10

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Seattle Arizona -5.5 5.5 41.5 23.5 18
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Tennessee 4.5 -4.5 40.5 18 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Detoit 12.5 -12.5 43.5 15.5 28
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Chicago 5 -5 38 16.5 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers Jacksonville 4 -4 41 18.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Washington -1.5 1.5 42.5 22 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Buffalo -2.5 2.5 46.5 24.5 22
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Tampa Bay -2.5 2.5 41.5 22 19.5
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Indianapolis -10 10 43.5 26.75 16.75
SUN 4:05 PM Houston LA Rams 11.5 -11.5 46.5 17.5 29
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas Atlanta 3 -3 50.5 23.75 26.75
SUN 4:25 PM NY Giants San Francisco -1 1 42.5 21.75 20.75
SUN 8:30 PM New England Denver -7.5 7.5 46 26.75 19.25
MON 8:30 PM Miami Carolina 9 -9 39.5 15.25 24.25

 

