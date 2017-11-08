Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 10

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Seattle
|Arizona
|-5.5
|5.5
|41.5
|23.5
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Tennessee
|4.5
|-4.5
|40.5
|18
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Detoit
|12.5
|-12.5
|43.5
|15.5
|28
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Chicago
|5
|-5
|38
|16.5
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|Jacksonville
|4
|-4
|41
|18.5
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Washington
|-1.5
|1.5
|42.5
|22
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans
|Buffalo
|-2.5
|2.5
|46.5
|24.5
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Tampa Bay
|-2.5
|2.5
|41.5
|22
|19.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Indianapolis
|-10
|10
|43.5
|26.75
|16.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Houston
|LA Rams
|11.5
|-11.5
|46.5
|17.5
|29
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|Atlanta
|3
|-3
|50.5
|23.75
|26.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|NY Giants
|San Francisco
|-1
|1
|42.5
|21.75
|20.75
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|New England
|Denver
|-7.5
|7.5
|46
|26.75
|19.25
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Miami
|Carolina
|9
|-9
|39.5
|15.25
|24.25