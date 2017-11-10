Daily fantasy domination: Week 10

Bad beat stories, everybody has hundreds of them, and nobody wants to hear yours…Nevertheless, this is my article, so you all get to hear me out as I tell my tale of woe. Last Monday, I missed out on $100,000 by half of a yard. That half of a yard was the non-touchdown plunge by Ameer Abdullah on Monday Night Football. At the time it occurred, I didn’t know how close I would end up being to winning the Draft Kings $750K Primetime-Only GPP. However, as the game dwindled down I found myself in 43rd place with no one in front of me having Ameer Abdullah on their roster. I finished 3.6 points out of first. If Abdullah got the ball across the stripe, I win $100K. Making matters worse, Abdullah fumbled during the game, so Detroit benched him for the last couple drives. Odds are, had he been in the game, he would’ve gained enough yardage to get me first place. I still walked away with one of my highest profits of the year this weekend, thanks mainly to that Primetime-Only slate: finishing 2nd on Fanball, 4th on Fan Duel and a couple other lesser cash payouts. So, you don’t have to feel that sorry for me, but still know that the pain of being so close to the big win can cause your mind and head to spin out of control sometimes for days. Perhaps, I should start a GoFundMe account for the new truck I had hoped to buy with that win.