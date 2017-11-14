IDP free agent report: Week 11

Week 11 features the last bye weeks of the regular season. For reference, the teams would have those bye weeks are Carolina, Indianapolis, New York (Jets) and San Francisco. Odds are that most leagues are beyond the trade deadline so stay glued to waiver wire ticker. Teams that are desperate for wins might need to drop a quality player to maximize points for this week. If you are set for bye weeks or can afford to shorten your bench, try to pounce on those players if they are made available. In addition, if you are among those teams that are lucky enough to be in the 8, 9 or 10 wins range, you should start looking ahead to the playoff schedule. Players with weaker schedules in the fantasy playoff weeks of 14, 15 and 16 become much more valuable in this time of year. While not an exact science, players in the same tier can easily be distinguished by playoff schedule this time of year.