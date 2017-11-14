Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 11

In Sunday’s shellacking of Buffalo, the Saints rolled up 298 rushing yards and a franchise single-game record six touchdowns on 48 attempts. Both Mark Ingram (131) and rookie Alvin Kamara (106) topped the century mark on the ground and combined for four rushing TDs.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 7hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 11
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 7hr ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 11
In The Shop League, we always get everyone together for something resembling a formal owners meeting – others would contend it’s an (…)
Injury Analysis 7hr ago
Player injury update: Week 11
There were more big injuries in Week 10. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 7hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 76
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays and rookie grades and ones you should trade for in dynasty and keeper (…)
IDP Analysis 7hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 11
Week 11 features the last bye weeks of the regular season. For reference, the teams would have those bye weeks are Carolina, (…)
Statistical Analysis 19hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 11
A look at several fantasy football stats and situations from around the NFL.
Injury Analysis 22hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 10
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 10
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 10
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.