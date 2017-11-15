Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Tennessee
|Pittsburgh
|7
|-7
|44
|18.5
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Houston
|-1
|1
|39
|20
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Green Bay
|-2
|2
|38
|20
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Chicago
|-3
|3
|41
|22
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Cleveland
|-7.5
|7.5
|37.5
|22.5
|15
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|NY Giants
|-10.5
|10.5
|44
|27.25
|16.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Rams
|Minnesota
|2.5
|-2.5
|46
|21.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Miami
|1.5
|-1.5
|40.5
|19.5
|21
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|New Orleans
|7.5
|-7.5
|51
|21.75
|29.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Buffalo
|LA Chargers
|4.5
|-4.5
|43.5
|19.5
|24
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cincinnati
|Denver
|2.5
|-2.5
|38.5
|18
|20.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New England
|Oakland
|-6.5
|6.5
|52.5
|29.5
|23
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|-3.5
|3.5
|48
|25.75
|22.25
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Atlanta
|Seattle
|3
|-3
|45
|21
|24