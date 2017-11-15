Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 11

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

THU 8:25 PM Tennessee Pittsburgh 7 -7 44 18.5 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Houston -1 1 39 20 19
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Green Bay -2 2 38 20 18
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Chicago -3 3 41 22 19
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Cleveland -7.5 7.5 37.5 22.5 15
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City NY Giants -10.5 10.5 44 27.25 16.75
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams Minnesota 2.5 -2.5 46 21.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Miami 1.5 -1.5 40.5 19.5 21
SUN 1:00 PM Washington New Orleans 7.5 -7.5 51 21.75 29.25
SUN 4:05 PM Buffalo LA Chargers 4.5 -4.5 43.5 19.5 24
SUN 4:25 PM Cincinnati Denver 2.5 -2.5 38.5 18 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM New England Oakland -6.5 6.5 52.5 29.5 23
SUN 8:30 PM Philadelphia Dallas -3.5 3.5 48 25.75 22.25
MON 8:30 PM Atlanta Seattle 3 -3 45 21 24

