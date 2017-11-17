USA Today Sports

Daily fantasy domination: Week 11

Daily fantasy domination: Week 11

DFS

Daily fantasy domination: Week 11

As much fun as I have had with the two major sites this season, I would be amiss if I didn’t give a shout out to Fanball.com. Over the last two weeks, I have several big wins at their site. The format is the same as DK or FD, but they have smaller prizes and smaller pools of players. They also dramatically limit the number of entries in their GPPs, which keeps the 100+ lineup bots at bay.

, , , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home