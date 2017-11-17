Daily fantasy domination: Week 11

As much fun as I have had with the two major sites this season, I would be amiss if I didn’t give a shout out to Fanball.com. Over the last two weeks, I have several big wins at their site. The format is the same as DK or FD, but they have smaller prizes and smaller pools of players. They also dramatically limit the number of entries in their GPPs, which keeps the 100+ lineup bots at bay.
THE LATEST
18hr
1d
DFS 1d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 11
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
1d
1d
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 11
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
2d
2d
2d
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 11
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
2d
Strength of Schedule 2d ago
Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 11
Rest-of-season look at the strong and weak schedules for the primary fantasy positions.
2d
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 11
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
3d
Roster Management 3d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 11
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.