Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 12

Many of this week’s data helps gamers look ahead for the #fantasyfootball playoffs push.
Injury Analysis 2m ago
Player injury update: Week 12
There were more big injuries in Week 11. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 4m ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 77
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays and post-bye week roster reconstruction advice in this episode of the (…)
Injury Analysis 15hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 11
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 11
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 11
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Player Analysis 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 11 dynasty edition
For those of you in Dynasty or Keeper/Salary Cap Leagues, now is the time to cull through the 2017 rookies for players you can throw onto (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 11
As much fun as I have had with the two major sites this season, I would be amiss if I didn’t give a shout out to Fanball.com. Over the (…)
DFS 5d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 11
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)