Barbershop buzz: Week 12
Barbershop buzz: Week 12
2
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Cletis Cutts | November 21, 2017
One of the things that is a sure sign that Thanksgiving is coming, other than a month of Christmas commercials already, is that games are going to be impacted by the weather.
It can be rain, snow, ice or wind. All can play a factor. We don’t need to look any further than Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Giants – a 12-9 overtime stunner for the G-Men that was played with wind gusts up to 40 mph and intermittent rain.
fantasy advice, fantasy analysis, General Fantasy Analysis
2
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
You must be a Huddle Member to continue reading this selection. Members enjoy full access to all our premium features, including cheat sheets, sleepers, player rankings, draft tools, and more. Don't be left in the dark!
Member Benefits…
More Huddle
THE LATEST
10hr
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
10hr
10hr
In Week 11, we welcomed, among others, Ben Roethlisberger, Andy Dalton, Keenan Allen, LeSean MCoy and Brandin Cooks back to fantasy (…)
10hr
There were more big injuries in Week 11. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
10hr
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays and post-bye week roster reconstruction advice in this episode of the (…)
10hr
The conclusion of week 11 also sees the conclusion of bye week for the 2017 NFL regular season. As such, fantasy owners will be able to roll (…)
20hr
Many of this week’s data helps gamers look ahead for the #fantasyfootball playoffs push.
1d
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
2d
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
2d
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.