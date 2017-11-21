Barbershop buzz: Week 12

One of the things that is a sure sign that Thanksgiving is coming, other than a month of Christmas commercials already, is that games are going to be impacted by the weather.

It can be rain, snow, ice or wind. All can play a factor. We don’t need to look any further than Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Giants – a 12-9 overtime stunner for the G-Men that was played with wind gusts up to 40 mph and intermittent rain.