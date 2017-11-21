IDP free agent report: Week 12

The conclusion of week 11 also sees the conclusion of bye week for the 2017 NFL regular season. As such, fantasy owners will be able to roll out their best lineup barring injuries. It also sees the “rest of schedule” value come into play much more. Although bye weeks are over, week 12 brings Thanksgiving Thursday games that will make early looks at your lineup critical. The Vikings visit the Lions in the early game, the Chargers visit the Cowboys in the midday game and Giants visit the Redskins in the late game. Ensure that you have your lineup set prior to those game.