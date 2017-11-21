IDP free agent report: Week 12

The conclusion of week 11 also sees the conclusion of bye week for the 2017 NFL regular season. As such, fantasy owners will be able to roll out their best lineup barring injuries. It also sees the “rest of schedule” value come into play much more. Although bye weeks are over, week 12 brings Thanksgiving Thursday games that will make early looks at your lineup critical. The Vikings visit the Lions in the early game, the Chargers visit the Cowboys in the midday game and Giants visit the Redskins in the late game. Ensure that you have your lineup set prior to those game.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 10hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 12
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Statistical Analysis 10hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 12
In Week 11, we welcomed, among others, Ben Roethlisberger, Andy Dalton, Keenan Allen, LeSean MCoy and Brandin Cooks back to fantasy (…)
General Fantasy Analysis 10hr ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 12
One of the things that is a sure sign that Thanksgiving is coming, other than a month of Christmas commercials already, is that games are (…)
Injury Analysis 10hr ago
Player injury update: Week 12
There were more big injuries in Week 11. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 10hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 77
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays and post-bye week roster reconstruction advice in this episode of the (…)
Statistical Analysis 20hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 12
Many of this week’s data helps gamers look ahead for the #fantasyfootball playoffs push.
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 11
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 11
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.