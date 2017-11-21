Player injury update: Week 12

There were more big injuries in Week 11. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community:

Jacoby Brissett, QB Indianapolis Colts – Brissett remained in the concussion protocol on Monday. The Colts are coming off a bye and coach Chuck Pagano said he expects Brissett to be cleared by Sunday to face the Tennessee Titans. Scott Tolzien will get the start if Brissett can’t go.

Jay Cutler, QB Miami Dolphins – Cutler suffered a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matt Moore replaced him. Cutler is in the concussion protocol and will need to be cleared by Sunday. If he isn’t, Moore will get the start against the New England Patriots. Kenny Stills gets a bump if Moore is the quarterback. In three games with Moore this year, Stills has 18 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 27 targets.

Jameis Winston, QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Winston has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and he’s already been ruled out for Week 12. He has yet to begin throwing. Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter this week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are 2-0 since Fitzpatrick replaced Winston.

Orleans Darkwa, RB New York Giants – Darkwa was limited in Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury. The Giants play on Thursday night, so Darkwa’s injury should be monitored closely. Wayne Gallman will see an increased workload if Darkwa’s hamstring forces him to sit against the Washington Redskins.

D’Onta Foreman, RB Houston Texans – Foreman tore his Achilles on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. He had gained 65 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury occurred right after his second score. Lamar Miller will see even more touches now with Foreman lost for the season.

Devonta Freeman, RB Atlanta Falcons – Freeman missed Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion. It’s Freeman’s second concussion of the season. Tevin Coleman replaced him in the starting lineup. Freeman should be considered week to week.

Ty Montgomery, RB Green Bay Packers – Montgomery missed Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury. He didn’t practice at all last week. Jamaal Williams took over as the Packers lead back and gained 95 total yards on 22 touches. Montgomery is considered week to week with the injury. Williams will continue to dominate touches in the Packers backfield until he returns.

Chris Thompson, RB Washington Redskins – Thompson broke his fibula in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He’ll require season-ending surgery. Samaje Perine now becomes the primary option in the Redskins backfield with both Thompson and Rob Kelley injured. Perine is coming off his best game of the year where he ran for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR Buffalo Bills – Benjamin injured his knee in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He avoided ACL damage but Benjamin is expected to miss time. The Bills passing game is an even bigger fantasy wasteland without Benjamin in the lineup.

John Brown, WR Arizona Cardinals – Brown is dealing with turf toe and could miss some time, according to Cardinals coach Bruce Arians. Like all Arizona receivers not named Larry Fitzgerald, Brown’s fantasy value has taken a big hit since Carson Palmer went down. Rookie Chad Williams is expected to see more playing time with Brown out.

Will Fuller, WR Houston Texans – Fuller missed Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a rib injury. The injury was expected to keep Fuller out for a couple of games. Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he’s unsure if Fuller will be healthy to play this week. Look for Bruce Ellington to get another start against the Ravens.

Chris Hogan, WR New England Patriots – Hogan was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders with a shoulder injury. He’s missed the Patriots last two games and is considered week to week. Danny Amendola will remain a bigger part of the offense until Hogan returns.

Sterling Shepard, WR New York Giants – Shepard was a late scratch Sunday because of migraines. He was limited in practice Monday. Shepard won’t have long to get healthy because the Giants play on Thursday night. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King will be Eli Manning’s top two receivers if Shepard can’t go against the Redskins.

Robert Woods, WR Los Angeles Rams – Woods injured his shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was seen with his arm in a sling following the game. Woods didn’t suffer any structural damage and there’s a chance he could play this week. A big part of the Rams passing game, Woods has at least five receptions in five of his last six games.

Greg Olsen, TE Carolina Panthers – Olsen practiced on Monday and said he plans to play in Week 12. He’s been on injured reserve with a foot injury since the third week of the season. Olsen will return to TE1 status assuming he’s active on Sunday versus the New York Jets.

Jordan Reed, TE Washington Redskins – Reed missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. He’s considered week to week. Vernon Davis will remain the starting tight end for the Redskins until Reed is healthy enough to return.