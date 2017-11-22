USA Today Sports

Daily fantasy domination: Thanksgiving Edition

Daily fantasy domination: Thanksgiving Edition

DFS

Daily fantasy domination: Thanksgiving Edition

It is time once again to enjoy a bonus helping of Turkey Day Football. For the abbreviated slate, I have identified my favorite pay to play, fade away, and value play at each position. Don’t worry regular DFS players, we’ll be back Friday with our regular Daily Domination article to help you set your Sunday-Only slate lineups.

, , , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home