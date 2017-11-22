Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 12

Now that there are several weeks of NFL statistics in the books, The Huddle’s Strength of Schedule Tool should become a part of your weekly and rest-of-season player analysis. It can provide an invaluable look into the future performance of players on your team, on your league’s waiver wire, or on other fantasy teams.
Each week we’ll list the top and bottom 5 teams for each fantasy position based on the rest of the season “ease” of schedule using standard Huddle PPR scoring. You can view all the teams with our Strength of Schedule Tool, which is of course customized to your saved myHuddle scoring profiles. You can also view the season with any range of weeks you choose. Bottom line – this is a great tool.
Quarterbacks
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|ARI
|3-0
|JAC
|2-0
|TEN
|2-1
|PIT
|2-1
|DEN
|1-0
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|GBP
|0-2
|MIN
|0-2
|CIN
|0-2
|CLE
|0-2
|SEA
|0-2
Running Backs
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|KCC
|3-0
|TEN
|2-0
|PHI
|2-0
|NEP
|2-1
|BUF
|1-0
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|SFO
|0-1
|JAC
|1-2
|BAL
|0-2
|LAR
|0-2
|GBP
|0-3
Wide Receivers
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|MIA
|2-0
|OAK
|2-0
|CAR
|2-0
|PIT
|2-1
|MIN
|2-1
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|NOS
|0-2
|NYJ
|0-2
|CHI
|0-2
|IND
|0-2
|HOU
|0-2
Tight Ends
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|ARI
|2-0
|DAL
|2-0
|PHI
|2-0
|DEN
|2-0
|LAC
|2-1
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|TBB
|0-1
|CIN
|0-1
|ATL
|0-1
|DET
|0-2
|HOU
|0-3
Kickers
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|ARI
|2-0
|DAL
|2-0
|JAC
|2-0
|PHI
|2-1
|DEN
|2-1
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|GBP
|0-1
|PIT
|1-2
|HOU
|1-2
|ATL
|0-2
|SEA
|0-2
Team Defenses
|BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|BAL
|2-0
|CHI
|2-0
|DEN
|2-0
|CLE
|2-0
|IND
|1-0
|WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES
|Team
|Playoff Weeks (14-16)
Ease of Schedule (EOS)
|PHI
|0-1
|CAR
|1-2
|SEA
|0-2
|MIA
|0-2
|ATL
|0-3