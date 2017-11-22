USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 12

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 12:30 PM Minnesota Detroit -3 3 44.5 23.75 20.75
THU 4:30 PM LA Chargers Dallas 0 0 48 24 24
THU 8:30 PM NY Giants Washington 7.5 -7.5 45 18.75 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Kansas City 10 -10 45 17.5 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina NY Jets -4.5 4.5 40 22.25 17.75
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Philadelphia 13.5 -13.5 44 15.25 28.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Cincinnati 8 -8 38 15 23
SUN 1:00 PM Miami New England 16.5 -16.5 48 15.75 32.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Atlanta 10 -10 48.5 19.25 29.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Indianapolis -3.5 3.5 44 23.75 20.25
SUN 4:05 PM Seattle San Francisco -7 7 42.5 24.75 17.75
SUN 4:25 PM Denver Oakland 5 -5 43.5 19.25 24.25
SUN 4:25 PM Jacksonville Arizona -4.5 4.5 38 21.25 16.75
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans LA Rams 2.5 -2.5 53.5 25.5 28
SUN 8:30 PM Green Bay Pittsburgh 14 -14 41.5 13.75 27.75
MON 8:30 PM Houston Baltimore 7 -7 38 15.5 22.5

 

