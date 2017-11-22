Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|12:30 PM
|Minnesota
|Detroit
|-3
|3
|44.5
|23.75
|20.75
|THU
|4:30 PM
|LA Chargers
|Dallas
|0
|0
|48
|24
|24
|THU
|8:30 PM
|NY Giants
|Washington
|7.5
|-7.5
|45
|18.75
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Kansas City
|10
|-10
|45
|17.5
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|NY Jets
|-4.5
|4.5
|40
|22.25
|17.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|13.5
|-13.5
|44
|15.25
|28.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|8
|-8
|38
|15
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|New England
|16.5
|-16.5
|48
|15.75
|32.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Atlanta
|10
|-10
|48.5
|19.25
|29.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Indianapolis
|-3.5
|3.5
|44
|23.75
|20.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Seattle
|San Francisco
|-7
|7
|42.5
|24.75
|17.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Denver
|Oakland
|5
|-5
|43.5
|19.25
|24.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Jacksonville
|Arizona
|-4.5
|4.5
|38
|21.25
|16.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans
|LA Rams
|2.5
|-2.5
|53.5
|25.5
|28
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Green Bay
|Pittsburgh
|14
|-14
|41.5
|13.75
|27.75
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Houston
|Baltimore
|7
|-7
|38
|15.5
|22.5