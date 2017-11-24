Daily fantasy domination: Week 12

I hope you have all awoken from your tryptophan-induced comas. If not, put on a pot of coffee, throw some leftovers in the microwave, and kick back in preparation for a fun weekend of DFS madness.

Sunday Night features a likely blowout of the Green Bay Packed-it-iners by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously, all the Steelers, including their defense, are great plays. Green Bay, not so much. Be aware that this game could get out of hand early so even background players like James Conner could come into play.