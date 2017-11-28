USA Today Sports

Barbershop buzz: Week 13

Barbershop buzz: Week 13

General Fantasy Analysis

Barbershop buzz: Week 13

At this time of year, fantasy owners start overthinking themselves. Fortunately for me in The Shop league, my draft day stash of Tevin Coleman paid off without Devonta Freeman stealing his thunder, allowing me to go against all conventional wisdom and benching Shady McCoy despite every fantasy expert telling me otherwise.

, , General Fantasy Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home