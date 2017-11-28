IDP free agent report: Week 13

Week 13 is usually the last regular season game of the year in most fantasy leagues. Hopefully, your fantasy team is still playing meaningful football. In the case that it isn’t, I will try to mix it the odd dynasty stash to both keep the column fresh for the half of the fantasy community that is out at this point as well as covering for the fact that viable fantasy football free agents are very few and far between at this stage in the season. Most leagues can’t trade at this point in the season so the advice I have for teams is very general in nature. In short, if you are in the dance, look to bolster your week 14 lineup by forecasting some quality matchups as best you can and targeting free agents that might be able to capitalize on those matchups. Saints/Falcons, Eagles/Rams and maybe Redskins/Chargers look like those kind of games. The teams that are in win or go home mode already might need to cut some decent players with poor week 13 matchups in order to win this week and get in. Take a few minutes to see where your team is at and make moves according.
