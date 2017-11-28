USA Today Sports

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 13

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 13

Statistical Analysis

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 13

Hard as it is to believe, there’s only one week until the playoffs begin in the majority of fantasy leagues, and if you received a late-season boost this past holiday weekend, it’s likely that a huge day from a wide receiver helped get you there.

, , Player Analysis, Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home