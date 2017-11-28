Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 13

Hard as it is to believe, there’s only one week until the playoffs begin in the majority of fantasy leagues, and if you received a late-season boost this past holiday weekend, it’s likely that a huge day from a wide receiver helped get you there.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 3hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 13
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 3hr ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 13
At this time of year, fantasy owners start overthinking themselves. Fortunately for me in The Shop league, my draft day stash of Tevin (…)
Injury Analysis 3hr ago
Player injury update: Week 13
There were more big injuries in Week 12. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 3hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 78
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays and and benching studs during the playoffs in this episode of the Blitzed (…)
IDP Analysis 3hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 13
Week 13 is usually the last regular season game of the year in most fantasy leagues. Hopefully, your fantasy team is still playing (…)
Statistical Analysis 16hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 13
Week 12 offered plenty of fun stats and situations to evaluate.
Player Analysis 18hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 12
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 12
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 12
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.