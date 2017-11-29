Red zone breakdown: Week 13

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 12 to see which players excelled in the red zone and which ones struggled.
THE LATEST
Strength of Schedule 9hr ago
Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 13
Now that there are several weeks of NFL statistics in the books, The Huddle’s Strength of Schedule Tool should become a part of your (…)
DFS 9hr ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 13
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Roster Management 1d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 13
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 1d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 13
At this time of year, fantasy owners start overthinking themselves. Fortunately for me in The Shop league, my draft day stash of Tevin (…)
Statistical Analysis 1d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 13
Hard as it is to believe, there’s only one week until the playoffs begin in the majority of fantasy leagues, and if you received a (…)
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Player injury update: Week 13
There were more big injuries in Week 12. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 1d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 78
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays and and benching studs during the playoffs in this episode of the Blitzed (…)