Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Washington Dallas 1 -1 44 21.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Miami -1 1 38.5 19.75 18.75
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Baltimore 3 -3 40 18.5 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Tennessee 7 -7 42.5 17.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Jacksonville 9.5 -9.5 40.5 15.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City NY Jets -3.5 3.5 44 23.75 20.25
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Atlanta 3 -3 47 22 25
SUN 1:00 PM New England Buffalo -8 8 49 28.5 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Chicago 3.5 -3.5 40 18.25 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Green Bay 0 0 0 0 0
SUN 4:05 PM Cleveland LA Chargers 13.5 -13.5 42.5 14.5 28
SUN 4:25 PM Carolina New Orleans 4 -4 48 22 26
SUN 4:25 PM LA Rams Arizona -7 7 45.5 26.25 19.25
SUN 4:25 PM NY Giants Oakland 7 -7 42.5 17.75 24.75
SUN 8:30 PM Philadelphia Seattle -5 5 47 26 21
MON 8:30 PM Pittsburgh Cincinnati -5.5 5.5 43.5 24.5 19

