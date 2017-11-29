Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Washington
|Dallas
|1
|-1
|44
|21.5
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Miami
|-1
|1
|38.5
|19.75
|18.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Baltimore
|3
|-3
|40
|18.5
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Tennessee
|7
|-7
|42.5
|17.75
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Jacksonville
|9.5
|-9.5
|40.5
|15.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|NY Jets
|-3.5
|3.5
|44
|23.75
|20.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Atlanta
|3
|-3
|47
|22
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Buffalo
|-8
|8
|49
|28.5
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Chicago
|3.5
|-3.5
|40
|18.25
|21.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Cleveland
|LA Chargers
|13.5
|-13.5
|42.5
|14.5
|28
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|4
|-4
|48
|22
|26
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Rams
|Arizona
|-7
|7
|45.5
|26.25
|19.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|NY Giants
|Oakland
|7
|-7
|42.5
|17.75
|24.75
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Philadelphia
|Seattle
|-5
|5
|47
|26
|21
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|-5.5
|5.5
|43.5
|24.5
|19
Comments