USA Today Sports

Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 13

Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 13

DFS

Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 13

Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not be on many lineup cards. Each week we’ll release our top DFS value plays and bargain basement plays to help fill out your lineups.

, , , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home