Daily fantasy domination: Week 13

Last week was proof that sometimes the chalk is the right play. Pittsburgh’s skill position players dominated the leaderboard, along with high-priced staples: Tom Brady, Julio Jones and Russell Wilson. Of course, this week was also proof that sometimes the obvious can be your downfall as in the case of Kareem Hunt and Vernon Davis. Fortunately, I had enough of the prior options to make up for my overabundance of the latter. Hopefully you did as well.