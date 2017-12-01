Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
THE LATEST
Player Analysis 14hr ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 13
Fantasy playoffs have started in many big contests and are coming up for regular leagues. Every game is important now – it’s (…)
DFS 23hr ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 13
Last week was proof that sometimes the chalk is the right play. Pittsburgh’s skill position players dominated the leaderboard, along (…)
DFS 1d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 13
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 13
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 13
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
Strength of Schedule 2d ago
Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 13
Now that there are several weeks of NFL statistics in the books, The Huddle’s Strength of Schedule Tool should become a part of your (…)