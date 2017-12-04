Fantasy impact of Week 13

A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
THE LATEST
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 13
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Player Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 13
Fantasy playoffs have started in many big contests and are coming up for regular leagues. Every game is important now – it’s (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 13
Last week was proof that sometimes the chalk is the right play. Pittsburgh’s skill position players dominated the leaderboard, along (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 13
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 4d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 13
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)