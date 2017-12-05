USA Today Sports

Barbershop buzz: Week 14

Barbershop buzz: Week 14

General Fantasy Analysis

Barbershop buzz: Week 14

It is fantasy playoff time and, like a certain fat guy in a red pimp suit, they’re all making their lists and checking them twice. The Shop was buzzing more than usual this Monday, as the boys from The Shop league roll in to talk tough or jitter in full panic mode like they’ve had two Red Bulls and a half-dozen cups of coffee (I’m on a bye, so I find more humorous than if I was playing this week).

, , General Fantasy Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home