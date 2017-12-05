IDP free agent report: Week 14

As the fantasy playoffs begin in most every league in week 14, priorities of who is added change markedly. Around half of your league is out of it and is either adding only players with future potential in keeper leagues or not adding players at all. Fewer teams overall chasing potential free agent adds makes life easier when it comes to competition but given that quality free agents are fewer and farther between this time of year, you still need to come with a contingency plan if your top guy is picked. Owners lucky enough to have a first-round bye in their playoffs should look ahead to week 15 and get the scoop on any free agents with advantageous matchups before the remainder of the league has the chance to worry about them. For the rest of the teams playing in the playoffs, understand that it’s win or go home. The best team you can field should be your lineup and if a free agent needs to be part of your plan, then spare no expense to ensure their inclusion.