Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 14

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|New Orleans
|Atlanta
|-1.5
|1.5
|53
|27.25
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|6
|-6
|37
|15.5
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Cleveland
|-3.5
|3.5
|40.5
|22
|18.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Carolina
|-2.5
|2.5
|41
|21.75
|19.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|4
|-4
|47
|21.5
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Houston
|3
|-3
|43
|20
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|NY Giants
|-4.5
|4.5
|41.5
|23
|18.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|NY Jets
|Denver
|-1
|1
|41
|21
|20
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Tennessee
|Arizona
|-3
|3
|44
|23.5
|20.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Washington
|LA Chargers
|6
|-6
|46
|20
|26
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Philadelphia
|LA Rams
|2.5
|-2.5
|50
|23.75
|26.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Seattle
|Jacksonville
|3
|-3
|39.5
|18.25
|21.25
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Baltimore
|Pittsburgh
|5.5
|-5.5
|43.5
|19
|24.5
|MON
|8:30 PM
|New England
|Miami
|-11
|11
|47
|29
|18