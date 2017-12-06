USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 14

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM New Orleans Atlanta -1.5 1.5 53 27.25 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Cincinnati 6 -6 37 15.5 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Cleveland -3.5 3.5 40.5 22 18.5
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Carolina -2.5 2.5 41 21.75 19.25
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Kansas City 4 -4 47 21.5 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Houston 3 -3 43 20 23
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas NY Giants -4.5 4.5 41.5 23 18.5
SUN 4:05 PM NY Jets Denver -1 1 41 21 20
SUN 4:05 PM Tennessee Arizona -3 3 44 23.5 20.5
SUN 4:05 PM Washington LA Chargers 6 -6 46 20 26
SUN 4:25 PM Philadelphia LA Rams 2.5 -2.5 50 23.75 26.25
SUN 4:25 PM Seattle Jacksonville 3 -3 39.5 18.25 21.25
SUN 8:30 PM Baltimore Pittsburgh 5.5 -5.5 43.5 19 24.5
MON 8:30 PM New England Miami -11 11 47 29 18

 

