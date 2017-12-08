Daily fantasy domination: Week 14

Sometimes you make that last second swap, and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes your player blows away the competition, and sometimes their quarterback forgets that they are on the team. Sometimes you make your fantasy playoffs, and sometimes you fall three-yards short. So, maybe you failed in your quest to reach the fantasy bowl playoffs this season. All is not lost young explorer, for now it is time to dip your toes in the wonderful world of DFS. Wade on in…the water’s fine.