Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 14
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Positional Analysis 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey
We’re speeding towards fantasy championships and many are already in playoffs. And most team owners are not. The season is (…)
DFS 2d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 14
Sometimes you make that last second swap, and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes your player blows away the competition, and sometimes their (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 14
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 14
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Analysis 4d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 14
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)