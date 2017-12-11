Tunnel vision of Week 14

Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Statistical Analysis 6hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs require guts if you want the glory.
Game Analysis 19hr ago
Fantasy impact of Week 14
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 14
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
Positional Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey
We’re speeding towards fantasy championships and many are already in playoffs. And most team owners are not. The season is (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 14
Sometimes you make that last second swap, and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes your player blows away the competition, and sometimes their (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 14
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 4d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 14
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)