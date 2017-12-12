Barbershop buzz: Week 15

Believe me when I tell you, this was a good week to be on a bye. In The Shop League, we go 16 weeks to determine a champion and six of our 12 teams make the playoffs. There is something to be said for the finality of a “bad beat” – when you go down because of a messed up or epic play that is remembered years later with the same joy or venom – knowing that your season came to an abrupt end.