IDP free agent report: Week 15

Week 15 thins the field of teams playing meaningful fantasy games even further as the playoffs claim more victims. In addition to more fantasy victims being claimed, more NFL teams are also removed from playing meaningful NFL games. This becomes important as teams that are out of it may rest an impact player who would otherwise play through a nagging injury. In addition to that but on the other side of the coin, teams with little to gain in terms of playoff positioning may not play their star players in hopes of getting them to the NFL playoffs healthy. Both of these prospects are crippling to a fantasy team as it removes the thing that fantasy owners crave the most from their players; consistency. As a closing comment, I’d like to reiterate the impact that weather can have on a fantasy matchup. Owners who started players from the Colts @ Bills game saw this first hand. Have a look at the weather forecast before your games and make adjustments accordingly. Your star receiver isn’t likely to fare well in high winds or driving snow.
