Player injury update: Week 15

There were more big injuries in Week 14. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups, especially during fantasy playoffs. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community:
THE LATEST
Roster Management 11hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 15
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 11hr ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 15
Believe me when I tell you, this was a good week to be on a bye. In The Shop League, we go 16 weeks to determine a champion and six of our (…)
Statistical Analysis 11hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 15
Week 14 stands a good chance to be remembered as the weekend the season’s fortunes – in fantasy and reality – were irrevocably (…)
Podcast 11hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 80
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays, tips on setting your playoff lineups and dealing with late-season rule changes (…)
IDP Analysis 11hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 15
Week 15 thins the field of teams playing meaningful fantasy games even further as the playoffs claim more victims. In addition to more (…)
Statistical Analysis 22hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs require guts if you want the glory.
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 14
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 14
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 14
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.