Week 14 stands a good chance to be remembered as the weekend the season’s fortunes – in fantasy and reality – were irrevocably altered by injuries to major players.

On Thursday night, Saints stud running back Alvin Kamara was lost to a concussion on his team’s first offensive series. Then on Sunday afternoon, high-flying Eagles QB Carson Wentz was KO’d by a torn ACL late in the third quarter of a win over the Rams.