Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 15

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Denver Indianapolis -2.5 2.5 40.5 21.5 19
SAT 4:30 PM Chicago Detroit 5.5 -5.5 44 19.25 24.75
SAT 8:25 PM LA Chargers Kansas City -1.5 1.5 46 23.75 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Washington 4.5 -4.5 43.5 19.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Cleveland -7 7 40 23.5 16.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Minnesota 10.5 -10.5 42 15.75 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Carolina 6 -6 44.5 19.25 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Jacksonville 10.5 -10.5 39 14.25 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets New Orleans 16 -16 47 15.5 31.5
SUN 1:00 PM Philadelphia NY Giants -7.5 7.5 40 23.75 16.25
SUN 4:05 PM LA Rams Seattle 2 -2 48 23 25
SUN 4:25 PM New England Pittsburgh -3 3 53 28 25
SUN 4:25 PM Tennessee San Francisco 2 -2 44 21 23
SUN 8:30 PM Dallas Oakland -3 3 46 24.5 21.5
MON 8:30 PM Atlanta Tampa Bay -6 6 48 27 21

 

