Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Denver
|Indianapolis
|-2.5
|2.5
|40.5
|21.5
|19
|SAT
|4:30 PM
|Chicago
|Detroit
|5.5
|-5.5
|44
|19.25
|24.75
|SAT
|8:25 PM
|LA Chargers
|Kansas City
|-1.5
|1.5
|46
|23.75
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Washington
|4.5
|-4.5
|43.5
|19.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|-7
|7
|40
|23.5
|16.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Minnesota
|10.5
|-10.5
|42
|15.75
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Carolina
|6
|-6
|44.5
|19.25
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Jacksonville
|10.5
|-10.5
|39
|14.25
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|New Orleans
|16
|-16
|47
|15.5
|31.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia
|NY Giants
|-7.5
|7.5
|40
|23.75
|16.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Rams
|Seattle
|2
|-2
|48
|23
|25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New England
|Pittsburgh
|-3
|3
|53
|28
|25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Tennessee
|San Francisco
|2
|-2
|44
|21
|23
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Dallas
|Oakland
|-3
|3
|46
|24.5
|21.5
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|-6
|6
|48
|27
|21