Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 15

Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not be on many lineup cards. Each week we’ll release our top DFS value plays and bargain basement plays to help fill out your lineups.
THE LATEST
10hr
10hr
10hr
Game Picks 10hr ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 15
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
1d
1d
1d
Player Analysis 1d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 15
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
1d
DFS 1d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 15
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
2d
Roster Management 2d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 15
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
2d
General Fantasy Analysis 2d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 15
Believe me when I tell you, this was a good week to be on a bye. In The Shop League, we go 16 weeks to determine a champion and six of our (…)
2d
Statistical Analysis 2d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 15
Week 14 stands a good chance to be remembered as the weekend the season’s fortunes – in fantasy and reality – were irrevocably (…)