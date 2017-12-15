Daily fantasy domination: Week 15

So, apparently Derek Carr isn’t talented enough to take advantage of one of the worst pass defenses in the league without their only talented cornerback. What can I say? Sometimes the best laid plans fall through. Fortunately, I pivoted to Philip Rivers enough to ease that pain. This further strengthens the argument that you need some variance in your lineups. If I truly went all-in on Carr last week, my pocketbook would be flatter than Kyrie Irving’s view of the earth. Just because I recommend you pound your lineups with a certain player (such as Carr last week), it should not stop you from mixing and matching some. That is why we give you those big charts on the side of the page. It lists all the players that you could consider and all the players that you should ignore.