USA Today Sports

Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

Team Analysis

Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

The season is winding down and the NFL playoffs are coming into focus. This is that time of year that coaches start to avoid owners and most players are wondering what 2018 has in store for them. Opportunities arise from new situations for players who will go to new teams next year and for the batch of rookies that will wash over the league. Here are the teams that will have the most fantasy-relevant changes next year.

, , , , , , , , , , Team Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home