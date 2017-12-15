Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

The season is winding down and the NFL playoffs are coming into focus. This is that time of year that coaches start to avoid owners and most players are wondering what 2018 has in store for them. Opportunities arise from new situations for players who will go to new teams next year and for the batch of rookies that will wash over the league. Here are the teams that will have the most fantasy-relevant changes next year.
THE LATEST
14hr
DFS 14hr ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 15
So, apparently Derek Carr isn’t talented enough to take advantage of one of the worst pass defenses in the league without their only (…)
1d
1d
DFS 1d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 15
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
1d
1d
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 15
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
2d
2d
2d
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 15
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
2d
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 15
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
3d
Roster Management 3d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 15
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.