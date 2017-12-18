Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 16

It is championship week in fantasy football. Here is to hoping Santa brings leaves a title under your tree.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 1hr ago
Player injury update: Week 16
In-depth NFL fantasy football injury update for key players from the past weekend’s games.
Roster Management 11hr ago
Free agent forecast: Week 16
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Positional Analysis 11hr ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 16
On the Monday before our league championship at The Shop (wish me luck), we hand out the money winnings for those who aren’t in the (…)
Statistical Analysis 11hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 16
Did your team make it to the fantasy Super Bowl this coming Christmas weekend? If so, a couple of things:
IDP Analysis 11hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 16
Week 16 brings the fantasy championship for many leagues. Week 15 was filled with general craziness; including incompletions that might have (…)
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 15
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 15
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 15
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.