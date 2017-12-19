IDP free agent report: Week 16

Week 16 brings the fantasy championship for many leagues. Week 15 was filled with general craziness; including incompletions that might have been touchdowns, fumbles of game-winning scores, index cards leading to first downs and the most crazy of all, the Jaguars clinching a playoff spot. Hopefully your team managed to survive it all and is still playing meaningful fantasy football. Saturday games started to enter the fray in week 15 and will continue into week 16 with the Colts/Ravens and Vikings/Packers in addition to dual Monday night games on Christmas day. Make sure that you are setting your lineup early to avoid any impact to your squad as well as planning for Monday night questionable tags.