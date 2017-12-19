Did your team make it to the fantasy Super Bowl this coming Christmas weekend?
If so, a couple of things:
Did your team make it to the fantasy Super Bowl this coming Christmas weekend?
If so, a couple of things:
In-depth NFL fantasy football injury update for key players from the past weekend’s games.
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
On the Monday before our league championship at The Shop (wish me luck), we hand out the money winnings for those who aren’t in the (…)
Week 16 brings the fantasy championship for many leagues. Week 15 was filled with general craziness; including incompletions that might have (…)
It is championship week in fantasy football. Here is to hoping Santa brings leaves a title under your tree.
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.