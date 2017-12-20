Red zone breakdown: Week 16

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. This week we look at players at each position who are set up for success/failure in the red zone for fantasy playoffs.
THE LATEST
DFS 45m ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 16
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Podcast 1hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 81
B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, stay-aways and value plays, and a way too early look at the top 10 QBs and RBs in redraft leagues in (…)
Injury Analysis 15hr ago
Player injury update: Week 16
In-depth NFL fantasy football injury update for key players from the past weekend’s games.
Roster Management 1d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 16
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Positional Analysis 1d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 16
On the Monday before our league championship at The Shop (wish me luck), we hand out the money winnings for those who aren’t in the (…)
Statistical Analysis 1d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 16
Did your team make it to the fantasy Super Bowl this coming Christmas weekend? If so, a couple of things:
IDP Analysis 1d ago
IDP free agent report: Week 16
Week 16 brings the fantasy championship for many leagues. Week 15 was filled with general craziness; including incompletions that might have (…)
Statistical Analysis 2d ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 16
It is championship week in fantasy football. Here is to hoping Santa brings leaves a title under your tree.
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 15
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.