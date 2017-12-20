USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SAT 4:30 PM Indianapolis Baltimore 13.5 -13.5 41.5 14 27.5
SAT 8:30 PM Minnesota Green Bay 0 0 0 0 0
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta New Orleans 5.5 -5.5 53 23.75 29.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo New England 11.5 -11.5 47 17.75 29.25
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Chicago 6.5 -6.5 38.5 16 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Washington 3.5 -3.5 41 18.75 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Cincinnati -5 5 43 24 19
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers NY Jets -6.5 6.5 42.5 24.5 18
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams Tennessee -6.5 6.5 48.5 27.5 21
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Kansas City 10 -10 44 17 27
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Carolina 10 -10 46.5 18.25 28.25
SUN 4:05 PM Jacksonville San Francisco -4.5 4.5 42.5 23.5 19
SUN 4:25 PM NY Giants Arizona 3.5 -3.5 40 18.25 21.75
SUN 4:25 PM Seattle Dallas 5 -5 47 21 26
MON 4:30 PM Pittsburgh Houston -9.5 9.5 44 26.75 17.25
MON 8:30 PM Oakland Philadelphia 9 -9 47.5 19.25 28.25

 

