Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|SAT
|4:30 PM
|Indianapolis
|Baltimore
|13.5
|-13.5
|41.5
|14
|27.5
|SAT
|8:30 PM
|Minnesota
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|New Orleans
|5.5
|-5.5
|53
|23.75
|29.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|New England
|11.5
|-11.5
|47
|17.75
|29.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Chicago
|6.5
|-6.5
|38.5
|16
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Washington
|3.5
|-3.5
|41
|18.75
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Cincinnati
|-5
|5
|43
|24
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|NY Jets
|-6.5
|6.5
|42.5
|24.5
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Rams
|Tennessee
|-6.5
|6.5
|48.5
|27.5
|21
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Kansas City
|10
|-10
|44
|17
|27
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Carolina
|10
|-10
|46.5
|18.25
|28.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Jacksonville
|San Francisco
|-4.5
|4.5
|42.5
|23.5
|19
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|NY Giants
|Arizona
|3.5
|-3.5
|40
|18.25
|21.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Seattle
|Dallas
|5
|-5
|47
|21
|26
|MON
|4:30 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Houston
|-9.5
|9.5
|44
|26.75
|17.25
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Oakland
|Philadelphia
|9
|-9
|47.5
|19.25
|28.25